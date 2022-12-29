Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

