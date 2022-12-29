Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

