Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $696,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lazard Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

