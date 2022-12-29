Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPEM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.