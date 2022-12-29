Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,867,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.