Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $357.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

