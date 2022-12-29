Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $141.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

