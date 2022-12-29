American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

