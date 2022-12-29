Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

