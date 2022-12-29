Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $578.99.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

