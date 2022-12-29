Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $154.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.