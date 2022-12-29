Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

