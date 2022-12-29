United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.