Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

