First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

