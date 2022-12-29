Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 1,232 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $311.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $465.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

