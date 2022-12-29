Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 17,133 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Match Group Company Profile



Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

