CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,411 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.76 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

