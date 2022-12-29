Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 57,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

