Girard Partners LTD. Sells 606 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -285.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

