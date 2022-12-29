Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

