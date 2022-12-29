Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $112.23 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

