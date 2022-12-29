Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.