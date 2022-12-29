Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $329.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $477.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.33. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

