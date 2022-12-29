Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

