Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

