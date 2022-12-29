Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 20,500 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.