Terra Classic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $151.36 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $877.64 million and $151.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007695 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026968 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002608 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007525 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,226,304,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,777,480,235 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.