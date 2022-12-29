Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $304,357.54 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.79 or 0.05371260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00497990 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.92 or 0.29506164 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

