Symbol (XYM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $895,651.89

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Symbol has a market cap of $164.01 million and approximately $895,651.89 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

