MVL Market Capitalization Tops $69.00 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. MVL has a market cap of $69.00 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

