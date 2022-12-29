China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 961,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after buying an additional 918,958 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $30,902,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 147.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,237,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 737,313 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

