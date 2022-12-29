Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Waste Management worth $214,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.