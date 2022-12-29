China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alkermes by 166.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Alkermes by 19.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.