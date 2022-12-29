Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 228,235 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.