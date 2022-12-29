Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $169.55 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AON worth $169,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 187,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $299.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

