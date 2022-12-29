Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $166,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

