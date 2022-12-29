China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $26,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Articles

