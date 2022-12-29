992 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

ARWR stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

