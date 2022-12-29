439 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Prothena by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,529 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

