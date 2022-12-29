Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $194.95 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of NXP Semiconductors worth $194,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.