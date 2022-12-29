Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $198.84 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,538,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $198,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

