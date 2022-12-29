Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $188,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

BDX stock opened at $253.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

