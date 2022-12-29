Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Microchip Technology worth $173,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $89.06.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.