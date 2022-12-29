1,155 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

