Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $203,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $540.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

