Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of ServiceNow worth $224,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $376.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $663.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.85, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.05 and its 200 day moving average is $425.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

