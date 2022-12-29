AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $189,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.72.

Shares of AVB opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

