Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $175.49 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $175,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

