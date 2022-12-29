Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $189.33 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,903 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Corteva worth $189,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

